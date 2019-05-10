Quebec government gives green light to rebuild dike in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

The municipality of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac will be getting a new and improved dike.

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charrette made the announcement Friday afternoon in company of Mayor Sonia Paulus

The Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac dike will be rebuilt.

Quebec Environment Minister Benoît Charette made the announcement alongside Mayor Sonia Paulus. #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/5qQwHp2Ean — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 10, 2019

It’s welcome news in the small community northwest of Montreal that has been reeling since a dike breach on April 27, flooding one-third of the area.

WATCH: Flood victims in limbo as Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac dike future uncertain

Within minutes, water from the Lake of Two Mountains flooded streets and homes, forcing around 6,000 residents to flee.

While the damaged dike was temporarily fixed last Sunday, residents who were allowed back home to begin the long process of cleaning up found themselves facing an uncertain future.

READ MORE: To rebuild or not: Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac residents in limbo after flooding

In conversation with Global News earlier this week, some residents said they were hesitant to rebuild without the assurance of a permanent solution surrounding the dike.

Charrette acknowledged it was a difficult time for the community.

“Today still, hundreds of people are living precariously and are feeling anxious about the future,” he said. “But we promised to quickly address the issue because we understand that we are still in flood season and we understand that spring 2020 will quickly be upon us.”

READ MORE: Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac Residents prepare to file class-action lawsuit

“It is with great pleasure that we confirm that we will be allowing the reconstruction of the dike.”

Charrette said the process will be two-pronged. The first step will be to shore up the current dike to allow for time to put plans in place for the reconstruction.

The government promised to support Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac as it moves forward with the project.

Charrette said it was too early to give specifics about the new dike, but said it would be build according to today’s standards.

Government officials confirm they will preform a “temporary rebuild” of the Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac dike. More details on what that means for residents is expected to be announced later today at a 15:30 press conference. #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/0fmvapebcm — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 10, 2019

— With files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines