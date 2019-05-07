To rebuild or not: Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac residents in limbo after flooding

People affected by the flooding in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac are learning more about government compensation during information sessions happening throughout the week.

But some left the meeting without an answer to a burning question that has nothing to do with the province’s compensation plan.

The issue is the dike and whether there are plans to rebuild it. Without a guarantee, some say they can’t move forward.

“I don’t mind rebuilding, but I don’t want to live the stress that I lived this year,” David Reeves told Global News.

Two weeks ago, a third of the community was flooded within minutes after the natural dike broke and water from the Lake of Two Mountains came gushing in.

Homes were evacuated on a moment’s notice and some people lost everything.

“It’s devastating,” said Helen Kuis-Côté who lives close to the dike.

The mayor of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Sonia Paulus, says she would like to rebuild the dike.

But while touring the area last week, Quebec Premier François Legault indicated a decision on the dam will take months.

“I think it’s important for them to have a permanent solution,” Legault said after he explained his government is studying possible solutions.

It’s a decision that leaves people living in the devastated community in limbo, and in Kuis-Côté’s case, still unable to return home.

Two information sessions are scheduled every day this week at the Paroisse Sainte-Marie-du-Lac Église St-Agapit in Deux-Montagnes.

How does the compensation program work?

The main difference between the CAQ’s flood victim compensation program and the Quebec Liberal’s compensation program from 2017 is that, in most cases, people will get money upfront instead of having to submit expense bills.

Quebec’s Public Security Ministry officials are at the meetings determining people’s eligibility to the plan. People who are eligible are given appointments to meet with other ministry members who are in charge of the program.

At the meeting, they will discuss the particulars of people’s cases and open up a file.

With that information, officials will determine an initial amount of money that people who decide to rebuild will have access to so they can start repairs as soon as possible.

A second date will be fixed to meet with an evaluator at the home. The evaluator will estimate how much more money the homeowner will be entitled to based on what work needs to be done.

The program covers up to $100,000 in damages. If a homeowner decides to move, they can get up to $200,000 based on the value of their homes in addition to up to $50,000 for the value of the lot.

Additional money will be given to cover the cost of essential furniture, such as major kitchen appliances and furniture.