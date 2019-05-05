Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac Residents prepare to file class-action lawsuit

A group of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac flood victims are filing a class action lawsuit against the municipality.

Steven Proulx, who is involved in the lawsuit, says that the goal is to give residents what they deserve.

“I lost everything,” he told Global News.

Hundreds of residents gathered Friday night in the off-island suburb to discuss the class action, Proulx said.

Gérard Samet, a lawyer representing the group, has confirmed he is preparing the lawsuit and said it will be filed in the coming days.

“The priority is to give the people what is owed to them, and then will we talk about pressing charges,” said Proulx.

Residents are accusing the city of negligence concerning the dike burst that sent water from the Lake of Two Mountains rushing into 2,500 homes and forced 6,000 residents to flee.

As of Saturday, 832 houses are still flooded in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, leaving 5,506 flood victims displaced from their homes.

On Saturday morning, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac mayor Sonia Paulus told residents that her teams were able to access the breach and would start to fix it with rocks and a membrane.

Water levels, she said, have lowered by five inches in the last 24 hours, but the state of emergency remains in place.

Public health officials also reminded residents of the health risks associated with contaminated water and to used necessary precautions when touching soiled objects.