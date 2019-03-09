Class action takes aim at upcoming Deux-Montagnes commuter rail cuts

Magali Barré lives on Ile-Bigras, an island that sits in the midst of Pierrefonds, Ile-Bizard and the island of Laval.

Using the Deux-Montagnes line, her commute time to Montreal is currently 35 minutes. But she’s concerned that in a matter of months it’s about to become a nightmare in both directions.

“It seems like we’re being held hostage,” she said in French from the rail platform.

A proposed class action was filed in Quebec Superior Court Friday. It puts transit officials in its crosshairs for not planning changes to commuter rail service with commuters in mind, and not communicating those changes effectively. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/V9IP0qSfUR — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 9, 2019

She’s part of a group applying for a class action lawsuit in Quebec Superior Court accusing officials at the area’s commuter rail service, and those in charge of the upcoming REM electric train, of ignoring the needs of tens of thousands of commuters in planning the new train line, and not communicating changes enough in advance.

I caught up with one of the plaintiffs in the suit. Magali Barré told me that she feels like she's being taken hostage over upcoming cuts to the rail line, which she says will cost her valuable family time over years of having to make longer commutes. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/qwuglZbtN3 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 9, 2019

Longtime Dollard-des-Ormeaux commuter Sandy Weigens, who is contemplating whether to join the class, points to an example. For four years of work on the REM, commuters on the Deux-Montagnes line were slated to take express buses to the Sauvé Metro station, which is on the eastern side of the orange line.

Recently transit officials changed that plan to drop commuters off at the Cote-Vertu Metro station. But that plan may also be revised because the station will be closed for some months for work on an underground garage.

“Throughout this project it seems like the Keystone cops are making the decisions,” Weigens said.

Global News reached out to the agencies named in the lawsuit but they would not comment on pending litigation.