Canadian Red Cross raises $3M in donations for Quebec flood victims

The Canadian Red Cross has received $3 million in donations for Quebec flood victims including $1 million from the provincial government since its relief fund was launched in April.

Residents whose homes have been damaged by flooding will receive up to $600 per household. Flood victims must register with the Red Cross by phone or online to receive the compensation, and can expect to be contacted by the Red Cross within a few days.

The Red Cross says that in order to qualify, the flooded house must be the primary residence and must be located in a flood zone.

The fund was set up as flooding hits the province. Urgence Québec reports 10,067 people have been forced from their homes across the province due to rising floodwaters as of Friday morning.

In many areas, the water has reached levels that are similar to the historical 2017 floods that caused serious damage to thousands of homes across the province.

The City of Beaconsfield has also set up a special fundraising campaign to help flood victims across Quebec. Residents can make donations by interact, credit card or cheque.

Beaconsfield officials announced that the city will double the amount raised by donors for a maximum of up to $20,000.

While Beaconsfield residents have until Friday June 21 to make donations, the Red Cross’ flood victim relief fond will remain open indefinitely.