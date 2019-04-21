Red Cross launches campaign to assist Quebec flood victims

While the Canadian Armed Forces have been called in to assist with flood relief and prevention in Quebec, the Red Cross has also mobilized its volunteers.

On Saturday, Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Carl Boisvert said the organization had ongoing operations in Beauceville, Deux-Montagnes, Pierrefonds, Rigaud, Gatineau, and Laval.

Boisvert said the Red Cross was working with municipal authorities to assess the most pressing needs.

“What we can do is open shelters, we can also provide vouchers for food or for clothes,” he said. “So we’re working with municipalities regarding their needs to be able to work with them and provide what they need from us.”

In order to meet those needs, the Red Cross is calling on the generosity of the public by launching a relief fund for flood victims.

Boisvert said additional teams of volunteers were on standby.

“Our volunteers are trained. All of our stuff has been packed, so we’re ready to go and help,” he said.

The Red Cross is recommending that anyone affected by the flooding should register with the organization either online or by calling 1-800-863-6582.

For immediate assistance the Red Cross is directing people to go to the following information centres:

Gatineau: 89 Jean-René-Monette St., from 6 a.m. to midnight (hours are subject to change)

Laval: 6500 Arthur-Sauvé, Satuday – Monday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lévis: 4119 Rivers Road, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (hours are subject to change)

Mayo (Outaouais): 20 McAllendin Road, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro (Montreal): Cultural Center, 13850 Gouin Blvd. West, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pontiac (Luskville): 2024 route 148, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rigaud: 102 Saint-Pierre St. (Robert-Lionel Séguin Building), Saturday – Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saint-André d’Argenteuil: Kevin-Lowe-Pierre-Pagé Arena, 80 Hamford Ave. Lachute, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce: 905 route St-Martin, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Val-des-Monts: 1 route du Carrefour, Open 24/7

For communities who do not have an information centre set up, the Red Cross suggests contacting municipal authorities directly.