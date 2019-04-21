As Quebec flood waters rise, Canadian Forces sends more troops

Flood operations are in full swing in communities across Quebec as water levels in many regions continue to rise.

Around 200 soldiers with the Canadian Armed Forces were dispatched to the Outaouais and Mauricie regions to help fill sandbags and carry out evacuations where necessary.

Another 400 troops will be deployed Sunday afternoon in both regions and also in Laval.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault thanked the Armed Forces for the quick response.

Premier François Legault will be in Laval Sunday afternoon to lend his support to volunteers working to prevent flood damage and to survey affected areas on Île Bigras.

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, Urgence Québec said 980 homes across the province had been flooded, around 382 homes were cut off by flood waters and 1,264 people had evacuated their residences.

One of the hardest hit areas is the Chaudièr​e-Appalaches region with the number of evacuations reaching 765. In Beauceville and Ste-Marie, 868 homes have been swamped.

The rising waters have been blamed for one death. On Saturday, a 72-year-old woman died after driving her car into a sinkhole caused by flooding in the Pontiac area, near Ottawa.

Several roads are closed due to the flood waters. Authorities are asking motorists to consult the Quebec 511 site to stay abreast of developments.

In Gatineau, curious residents have been asked to stay away from flooded streets so as to not impede flood relief efforts.

In and around Montreal, certain areas are restricted to non-residents.

Parts of Ile Mercier off Ile Bizard are now under water. Police only allowing residents to go in and out.

Such is the case in Île Mercier and Île Bizard.

In the borough of Pierrefonds, several roads have been closed including:

Access to René-Émard Street in the south direction

St-Jean Boulevard between Pierrefonds and Gouin West boulevards

Lalande Boulevard between Rose and Edward streets

Chemin de l’Anse à l’Orme between Gouin Boulevard/Chemin Senneville and Timberlea-Trail

Chemin de la Rive-Boisée, between street addresses 420 and 530

Gouin West Boulevard between Aumais and René-Émard Streets

A real-time map of street closures on the island of Montreal can also be found online.

The borough is actively searching for volunteers to help fill sandbags. Anyone wanting to lend a helping hand is being asked to head to Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School located at 13800 Pierrefonds Blvd.