Spring flooding claims 1 victim in western Quebec
One person is dead after floodwaters washed out a road in the municipality of Pontiac, Que., overnight.
Authorities in the small town on the north shore of the Ottawa River, roughly 45 kilometres west of Ottawa, confirmed the death on Twitter Saturday morning.
Police say a vehicle plunged into a creek after the road was washed out by rising river levels.
No further details have been released to date.
Police say the incident is under investigation.
— With files from the Canadian Press
