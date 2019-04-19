Canada will help Quebec fight spring flooding: Ralph Goodale

Ralph Goodale, Canadian minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, says the federal government will be helping Quebec officials combat flooding.

“Have just spoken to Quebec Public Safety Minister [Geneviève] Guilbault,” the minister tweeted Friday afternoon.

“Federal reply is, of course, yes.”

The risk of flooding is high, according to Environment Canada. The organization is estimating up to 60 mm of rain will fall in the Greater Montreal region alone by the end of the day Saturday.

“Rain, heavy at times, is expected,” the organization stated.

Guilbault is urging people in regions at risk of flooding not to take any chances and to follow the advice of civil security officials.

Several municipalities across the province are already preparing for potential flooding.

The City of Rigaud is asking residents to be prepared to leave their homes. With water levels quickly rising, officials say they have launched emergency protocols.

“We are ready to act,” said Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald.

The latest data gathered by the city shows water levels could reach heights as intense as the devastating spring floods in 2017.

Vaudreuil-Dorion, just west of the Island of Montreal, has also put its emergency flood plan in motion.

In Montreal, city officials and the local fire department are going door to door in the northern Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough to ensure people are ready to act if flooding hits their area.

In Laval, authorities are giving out sandbags to residents as water from the Rivière des Mille Îles begins to spill onto the streets.

In Beauceville, about 90 kilometres south of Quebec City, rising floodwaters from the Chaudière River have already forced dozens of people to leave their homes.

