Expect flooding as heavy rain falls on Greater Montreal: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Greater Montreal.

“Rain, heavy at times, is expected,” the organization states.

“Rainfall amounts … are expected through Saturday afternoon.”

Up to 55 mm of rain is expected Friday for the Montreal region, with winds gusting up to 40 km/h by the afternoon.

Another five to 10 mm of rain should drizzle down periodically Saturday morning.

This could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

Several municipalities across the province are already preparing for potential flooding.

The City of Rigaud is asking residents to be prepared to leave their homes, though it states it has launched emergency protocols.

“We are ready to act,” said Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald.

Vaudreuil-Dorion, just west of the Island of Montreal, has also put its emergency flood plan in motion.

In Montreal, city officials and the local fire department are going door to door in its northern Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough to ensure people are ready to act if flooding hits their area.

In Laval, authorities are giving out sandbags to residents as water from the Rivière des Mille Îles begins to spill onto streets.

In Beauceville, about 90 kilometres south of Quebec City, rising floodwaters from the Chaudière River have already forced dozens of people to leave their homes.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault is urging people in regions at risk of flooding not to take any chances and to follow the advice of civil security officials.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.