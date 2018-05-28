Quebec floods: Single mom has lien put on house for unpaid bills

Gina Mazza has been living through some hard times in the last 13 months.

The single mother-of-two survived last spring’s intense floods, but says she has now been served a lien on her house for unpaid bills.

Mazza claims construction company “MRRM” billed her for work that was never completed — charged for new windows that were never installed and caused two additional small floods in her basement.

“They are actually suing me instead for not paying them for work that is not even done and damages that they’ve caused,” Mazza told Global News on Friday from her home in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

Mazza says the problems started in December when when the company installed a new hot water tank and continued working for the next several months.

“Another time, they flooded my basement through the sump pump pit by kicking debits of tiles and cement and what not because they did not cover the sump pump pit,” she said.

The lien claims Mazza is in arrears for $37,334. She is refusing to pay the amount because of all the problems she claims the company has caused.

Global News spoke to the company’s president, seeking comment on the accusations she’s making, and he referred to his lawyer.

The lawyer refused Global News’ repeated requests for interview, but did confirm a lien has been issued on the house.

Mazza filed a complaint with the Régie du Batiment du Québec, as well as sent a letter of complaint to the company.

“It’s very difficult because I don’t find myself you know, I just can’t function. it’s all disarray, you know,” she said.

Mazza accuses MRRM of not installing adequate heating in the basement, leaving her freezing during the winter.

“They didn’t even care I had two kids in the house, you know, we’re freezing. No heat,” she said.

Mazza says she doesn’t know how she will pay to finish the work that still needs to be done.

She claims it will cost thousands of dollars to get her house back into a normal living standard.

For now, her focus is on keeping her house — a place she’s been raising her two children for the last seven years.