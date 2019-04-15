Quebec announces revamped flooding compensation program

Two years after devastating floods hit Quebec, the CAQ government has announced an updated flood compensation plan.

“It will simplify people’s lives,” said Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Instead of submitting documentation, bills and estimates before waiting to be approved, flood victims will instead apply for a pre-determined amount, get paid and then submit documents at a later date.

The plan will also include a cap on government compensation that the minister hopes will encourage homeowners in flood-prone zones to move.

Victims would be eligible for $100,000 in compensation for damage done to their home.

Once an owner reaches that cap, the government will offer a sum of money to try and convince the owner to move. If they refuse, they become ineligible for future government flood compensation.

More than 5,000 homes were affected by the 2017 Quebec floods and 4,000 people were displaced.

At Monday’s press conference, Guilbault acknowledged that there were still flood victims waiting to be reimbursed, but the minister vowed to make sure their files were handled soon.