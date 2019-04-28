Quebec flooding: Broken dike forces emergency evacuations northwest of Montreal

Several communities across Quebec have declared states of emergency, including Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, northwest of Montreal, where a dike failure Saturday evening forced emergency evacuations.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says a team of 200 officers was deployed to assist residents who were sitting down to supper when the dike broke, sending rushing water from the Lake of Two Mountains into the community.

Police have set up a mobile command post and have access to three boats, including an amphibious vehicle, which was used in some of the rescues.

Military personnel were also assisting in the rescue operations.

By Sunday morning, 2,000 homes on 50 streets had been evacuated, affecting 5,000 residents.

The SQ says the evacuations went smoothly. There were no reports of injuries and no reports of missing people.

Two emergency shelters have been set up to house the evacuees.

— With files from The Canadian Press