Quebec premier urges caution amid flooding, landslides and road closures

Quebec Premier François Legault is urging residents in flood-stricken areas to be careful and obey instructions from authorities as water levels continue to climb.

While some regions are no longer flooded, a large swath of southern Quebec isn’t out of the woods yet — including Montreal, Laval, Gatineau, Rigaud, the Laurentians and other areas.

“There are other areas where it isn’t going as well as expected, where water is rising,” said Legault.

Major spring flooding has hit more than 3,000 residences and isolated another 2,700 as of Saturday afternoon, according to Urgence Quebec. As some regions recommend or enforce evacuations, more than 2,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes.

“I am asking all Quebecers: when you’re asked to leave, it’s for your safety,” Legault said. “We will take care of your assets later.”

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault also says about 50 landslides have been reported in Quebec as of Saturday. Dozens of roads and at least three bridges in the Greater Montreal Area are also off-limits to traffic.

As water levels reach critical levels, Legault warns Quebecers need to heed road closures and traffic detours.

“I am asking residents not to take chances,” he said. “When a road is closed, it is closed. Don’t take risks.”

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann said a total of 60 frontline workers are on the ground in eight regions across the province to provide help to flood victims. Teams are also going door-to-door to check in on residents in affected areas.

“We have teams who will be in rotation who can meet the demand, who are ready,” she said.

The public is also asked to call 811 if they need help or if they are worried about flooding.