Galipeault Bridge closed amid severe spring flooding in Quebec

The Galipeault Bridge, which connects Île-Perrot to Montreal’s West Island, is closed until further notice due to rising water.

Québec’s Transport Ministry announced the measure early Saturday morning amid heavy rainfall.

As a detour, drivers can still use highways 30 and 40 to get to and from Île-Perrot. The toll for Highway 30 is lifted until further notice.

However, the transport ministry advises avoiding the area due to flooding.

Drivers are asked to respect street closures and to follow instructions from local authorities.

