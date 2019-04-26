Southern Quebec prepares for more flooding amid rainfall warning

It’s a race against time as flood-weary Quebecers brace for more water amid a rainfall warning for the southern half of the province.

Environment Canada says up to 60 millimetres of rain are expected over Friday and Saturday for several areas — including Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Quebec City. Gatineau, one of the hardest-hit areas, is expected to receive up to 30 millimetres.

“Avoid driving through water on roads,” the weather agency said. “Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Urgence Quebec reports that 3,148 residences are flooded and more than 1,100 people have been forced to leave their homes as of Friday morning. An additional 2,300 homes are isolated due to washed out roads and landslides.

The City of Montreal is asking waterfront residents to prepare for imminent flooding and to be ready to leave their homes if necessary. At-risk neighbourhoods include Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Ile-Bizard and Ahuntstic-Cartierville.

Officials in Rigaud, located about 80 kilometres west of Montreal, warns there will be historic flooding over the next few days. They say floodwaters will reach the 100-year mark.

Rising waters are creeping close to the highway causing partial lane closures on the 40 EST.

Work crews are out placing water retaining walls.

In the Montérégie region, off the western tip of Montreal, there are several road closures as water levels continue to rise. In Île-Perrot, residents who live along the water are bracing for evacuations.

