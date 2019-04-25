Major spring flooding hits 2,500 homes across Quebec

Severe flooding has hit nearly 2,500 homes and forced 919 residents from their homes as of Thursday morning, according to the latest information from Urgence Quebec.

More than 2,100 homes are also isolated across the province due to washed out roads and landslides.

Quebec authorities are bracing for the worst as flooding continues in several areas, including Montreal, Rigaud, Laval, Gatineau and the Laurentians.

READ MORE: With flood fatigue sinking in, Quebec volunteers are changing their tactics

They say rain forecast for the coming days and melting snow could further raise the water levels in the span between Gatineau and Montreal.

In Rigaud, located about 80 kilometres west of Montreal, the rising river has washed out the Bas-de-la-Rivière Road. Local officials say residents living on the other side of the street are now completely isolated from the rest of the city.

The only way to access that part of Rigaud is by boat or foot.

The only way to access this section of Riguad is by boat or on foot.

Nearly two feet of water has closed down this section of road isolating several residents still fighting to protect their homes.#flood2019 pic.twitter.com/PvSlU0E6Uh — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) April 25, 2019

Île-Perrot, located off the western tip of Montreal, is also asking shoreline residents to be ready to leave in the coming days.

Authorities on the island of Montreal are also on high alert. A total of 36 homes are flooded and another 50 are inaccessible.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said on Wednesday the city’s main priority is the safety of citizens.

READ MORE: Extreme weather, including widespread spring flooding, is ‘new reality’ of climate change: Trudeau

— With files from The Canadian Press