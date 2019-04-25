Canada
April 25, 2019 9:39 am
Updated: April 25, 2019 9:49 am

Major spring flooding hits 2,500 homes across Quebec

By Online Producer  Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while touring a Quebec flood evacuation centre on Wednesday, said they're working to keep residents safe but said the impact shows why they must tackle climate change.

Severe flooding has hit nearly 2,500 homes and forced 919 residents from their homes as of Thursday morning, according to the latest information from Urgence Quebec.

More than 2,100 homes are also isolated across the province due to washed out roads and landslides.

Quebec authorities are bracing for the worst as flooding continues in several areas, including Montreal, Rigaud, Laval, Gatineau and the Laurentians.

They say rain forecast for the coming days and melting snow could further raise the water levels in the span between Gatineau and Montreal.

In Rigaud, located about 80 kilometres west of Montreal, the rising river has washed out the Bas-de-la-Rivière Road. Local officials say residents living on the other side of the street are now completely isolated from the rest of the city.

The only way to access that part of Rigaud is by boat or foot.

Île-Perrot, located off the western tip of Montreal, is also asking shoreline residents to be ready to leave in the coming days.

Authorities on the island of Montreal are also on high alert. A total of 36 homes are flooded and another 50 are inaccessible.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said on Wednesday the city’s main priority is the safety of citizens.

— With files from The Canadian Press

