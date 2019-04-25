Île-Perrot warns that constant flooding could spell evacuations later

Île-Perrot has issued a warning to its residents that an evacuation order could come down soon in the face of flooding.

This year in Île-Perrot has differed from 2017 in the sense that the flooding has been less gradual, said Mayor Pierre Séguin.

“It keeps on getting higher and higher. So it’s different from 2017,” he said.

Problem zones on the island, which is a borough of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, include Rue Perrot N., Montée Sagala and Île-Claude.

I caught up with Corinne Daoust today. As Ile-Perrot issues a warning that some people's homes may be evacuated, she's concerned that this time she may have to leave her house for higher ground. "It's stressful," she told me. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/wPBI3vdScR — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 25, 2019

Île-Perrot resident Corinne Daoust remembered when floods hit her waterfront home in 2017. The water went up to the kitchen windows, but there wasn’t as much damage as she feared. This year, she worries she’ll have to leave the only home she’s lived in for 28 years.

“It’s really stressful,” she said.

The road Daoust lives on in Ile-Perrot is currently flooded out and closed, although some don't heed those warnings. Another potential problem spot — that doesn't look as bad yet — is Montée Sagala. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ETEVEne7qx — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 25, 2019

Another potential concern is the Galipeault Bridge, which closed briefly in 2017 and could close again should the water levels get too high. While officials doubt the bridge will close this year, it is a possibility they haven’t ruled out entirely.

