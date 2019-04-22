Quebec flooding: How to help, where to donate

After a heavy rainfall and as spring weather sets in, Quebecers are scrambling to deal with rising floodwaters.

Here is a guide with the latest information on the evolving situation in Quebec and how to help.

Want to know more about safeguarding your home and protecting yourself from flooding? We have you covered.

Where to donate

The Canadian Red Cross has launched an emergency fundraising campaign to help flood victims. The organization says donations will help meet the needs of citizens who have been forced from their homes or are dealing with major flooding.

The West Island Community Shares has also set up a special fund for the evolving situation. It is looking for both monetary donations and gift cards.

In Gatineau, officials say businesses that want to offer donations can contact the city directly at 819-243-2315.

Where to volunteer

As flooding continues to hit several areas across Quebec, local authorities are looking for volunteers to help pack and place sandbags.

In Montreal’s West Island, there is a site set up at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School for volunteers.

In Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, residents can help out between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the local library.

In Laval, authorities are asking for volunteers to help erect walls and to transport sandbags to affected areas.

Gatineau officials say volunteers helped pack 38,000 sandbags over the weekend. Residents who want to help can still do so by filling more sandbags at designated areas or by offering assistance to those directly affected by the flooding.

Where to find the latest numbers

For those looking to find the most recent information about the evolving crisis, Urgence Québec routinely posts updates about water levels, the number of evacuations and homes affected by flooding.

A full roundup on the situation can be found on the province’s website.