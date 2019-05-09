Winnipeg drivers should expect downtown traffic delays Friday morning

Drivers should expect delays in downtown Winnipeg on Friday, due to two large walks scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and noon.

Delays are expected along Main Street, Portage Avenue, Memorial Boulevard, and the Forks area. Traffic lane closures will be in place, said Winnipeg police.

Between 800 and 1,000 students from Grades 1 to 12 are expected to take part in the Walk for Water, beginning at City Hall and heading southbound on Main Street, west on Portage Avenue, south on Memorial Boulevard, and wrapping up at the Legislature around 11:30 a.m.

Another 400 people are expected to be participating in the Grandmothers Walk, from the Bell Tower (Selkirk Avenue and Powers Street), east on Selkirk Avenue, south on Main Street, east on William Stephenson Way, south of Izzy Asper Way, and concluding around noon at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

