Saskatoon wildlife rescue group says baby animals should be left alone

A Saskatoon wildlife rescue group is asking people to leave baby animals alone.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan (WRSOS) event coordinator Sheri Hodgson said hares are everywhere in the city, as there’s food and fewer predators.

READ MORE: Kitten stolen from Saskatoon SPCA returned to shelter

A lot of people have brought in these little animals, thinking they are saving them when, in reality, it’s normal for the rabbits to leave their young alone during the day, according to WRSOS officials.

“A lot of people, they find a baby animal on the ground and they feel the need to help,” Hodgson said.

“I mean these are well-meaning individuals but in all actuality, normally, these animals are doing what’s perfectly normal for them and these are normal natural behaviours and they should be left alone.”

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon woman asking city to ban toxic bird control substance (May 2019)

Young animals have very little, if any, scent which makes them hard for predators to find, Hodgson said.

She added that a lot of animals have specific nutritional requirements and quite often the animal ends up dying due to poor diet.

People can call 306-242-7177 for help from WRSOS volunteers if they come across a baby animal in the wild and it seems injured.