May 7, 2019 7:45 pm

Man accused of thefts from vehicles outside Cobourg retirement home

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Cobourg man is accused of thefts from vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Cobourg Police Service
A Cobourg man faces multiple charges after allegedly entering unlocked vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Cobourg Police Service say that around 6:20 a.m., officers responded to an east end retirement home for reports of a male entering vehicles. The suspect ran away when confronted by a citizen, police said.

The investigation led to the quick arrest of a suspect.

Andrew Drysdale, 27, of Cobourg, is charged with theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; mischief and four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Drysdale was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Tuesday.

On April 26, Drysdale was arrested in connection to a break and enter to a home and vehicle in April 2018.

Cobourg police advise residents to remove valuables from vehicles or ensure the vehicle is locked and valuables inside are out of sight.

