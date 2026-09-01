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Crime

Man accused of spraying graffiti memorial on rocks at B.C. park arrested

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2026 1:10 pm
1 min read
Graffiti vandalism is shown at Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge, B.C. on Monday Aug. 24, 2026. View image in full screen
Graffiti vandalism is shown at Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge, B.C. on Monday Aug. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Young
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A man accused of spraying a graffiti memorial on rocks at a park in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland has turned himself in to police.

Maple Ridge RCMP say the man was arrested last week after he came to police, and he has been released pending a court appearance.

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The case stems from a video on social media showing a message on boulders at Golden Ears Park, dated Aug. 4, sprayed with text in red paint.

It came a day after the drowning death of a man in the creek’s Lower Fall area, and BC Parks called the graffiti a misguided tribute.

The man has not yet been charged, and police say the investigation is ongoing into a possible criminal case as well as with BC Parks on potential violations of the provincial Park Act.

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RCMP are asking the public to avoid drawing conclusions until the investigation reveals what happened, given significant public interest in the case.

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