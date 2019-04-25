Man’s DNA linked to year-old theft, break-and-enter cases in Cobourg: police

A Northumberland County man is facing break-and-enter charges following an investigation in the Town of Cobourg a year ago.

Cobourg Police Service says on April 26, 2018, a suspect broke into a home just north of the downtown core and stole a safe. On the same day, a vehicle was reported stolen and later located abandoned.

In both incidents, the service’s crime scene officers collected DNA evidence which was sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to be processed.

A DNA profile was generated and a positive match to a person on the DNA Databank was made, linking the individual to both crime scenes.

On Wednesday, Cobourg police made an arrest.

Andrew Christian Drysdale, 27, of Baltimore (just north of Cobourg), was charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in Cobourg next month.

