Souls Harbour adds parking thanks to RTSC concrete students

Souls Habour Rescue Mission added extra parking to their 1475 Athol St. location on Tuesday, thanks to a little help from the community.

The Regina Trades & Skills Centre (RTSC) partnered with RBC Future Launch Grant to pour a concrete pad just outside the building.

Not only does it provide more parking, the project gave students real-life experience and a chance to give back.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment. Later on, we can come by here and say ‘look what we did and look how we were able to help out the community,’” said Landry Brian, RTSC concrete student.

“It might give someone the extra room to put a vehicle in there and get their kid into daycare. It’s awesome.”

With a daycare in the facility and limited street parking, more space has always been a need of theirs. Receiving help is something they’re extremely grateful for.

“We’re thrilled to be able to have their support and have the community business support in order to do this project,” said Deana Struble, Souls Harbour marketing manager.

“Us being a non-profit, we love when people support the work that needs to be done.”

Struble said the project is one of many on their wish list and always welcome help from the community.