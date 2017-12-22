Souls Harbour feeds a Christmas dinner to hundreds in Regina

For hundreds of Regina residents, many struggling to make ends meet, the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission rolled out the welcome mat for its annual Christmas dinner.

This is Henri Levesque’s fifth year volunteering, helping to spread holiday cheer to those in need.

“A lot of them, they don’t have food to eat at home for Christmas, this is their Christmas dinner,” Levesque said. “I feel very good about that, I come from a big family and this is family.”

He’s one of 90 volunteers serving up a wonderful helping of Christmas. Around 400 people stood in line, filling their plates with turkey, ham, potatoes and all the trimmings.

“It’s about supporting our community that needs support,” marketing manager at Souls Harbour, Deana Struble said. “It’s sad that that’s the way it is but it is what it is and we’re here to help them.”

“It’s so heartwarming to know that at Christmas time, the people who need help get help and a good meal, Regina Mayor, Michael Fougere said.

Ida Little Spruce loves Christmas and has been coming for dinner on and off for the past 17 years.

“It’s joyful, it’s peaceful, there’s a sense of joy that you feel celebrating and feeling the Christmas spirit,” Little Spruce said.

With dinner out of the way, guests received Christmas stockings with toiletries and gifts for the kids.

“It’s such a heartwarming experience to be able to help out especially at this time of the year,” Saskatchewan Roughrider’s volunteer Henoc Muamba said. “Giving kind of gets clogged up especially with the Christmas holidays.”

A simple reminder that amidst the hustle and bustle of the season, a helping hand with a warm heart is a gift that lasts, long after the Christmas tree is down and the decorations are put away.