BC Ferries launching summer discounts on early morning, late night sailings

Travellers on some of BC Ferries’ busiest routes will have a chance to save a few dollars this summer, if they’re willing to hit the road at off-peak hours.

The Crown corporation is offering discounts on 1,600 early morning and late evening sailings between May 16 and Sept. 4.

Fares on select sailings will be slashed to $49, $59 or $69 for a one-way standard passenger vehicle and driver on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen – Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay routes.

BC Ferries says there will also be some $49 return trips for the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route.

“Not only do these promotions offer customers an opportunity to save on their travel this summer, they also help spread vehicle traffic across our ferry system,” said BC Ferries’ vice president of marketing and customer experience Janet Carson in a media release.

Space on the sailings will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The ferry service is also offering a summer deal for drivers with extra-length recreational vehicles travelling between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, with the extra price-per-foot on vehicles longer than 20 feet cut in half on select sailings.