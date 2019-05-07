Cyclist hit, trapped by truck near Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus: paramedics
A cyclist suffered critical injuries to her chest, abdomen and legs after a truck hit and trapped her on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Parkdale Avenue and Ruskin Street, just west of Ottawa’s downtown core, Ottawa paramedics say.
Local police and paramedics were called to the intersection, just a block away from the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, around 8:30 a.m.
Police remain on scene and have closed Parkdale Avenue between Kenilworth Street and Carling Avenue in both directions, and Ruskin Street between Hamilton and MacFarlane avenues.
Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said the truck had to move so first responders could free the cyclist, whose age paramedics are not releasing at this time.
Staff from the Ottawa Hospital arrived on scene to help and the injured woman was conscious when she was taken to the hospital’s trauma centre, Deschamps said.
A police spokesperson said they will issue an update once more details are available.
