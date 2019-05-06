Canada
May 6, 2019 12:08 pm

Man, 63, killed in car-tractor collision southeast of Ottawa

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

The farm tractor was stopped in the middle of the road at the time of the crash, Ontario Provincial Police said.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A 63-year-old man died after a car crashed into his farm tractor on Marionville Road in Russell, southeast of Ottawa, on Sunday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a statement on Monday, police identified the man killed as Russell resident George St-Pierre.

The tractor was stopped in the middle of the road when the crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, OPP said. The driver of the car didn’t see the tractor “until the last, last minute,” OPP Const. Melissa Bouchard said.

St-Pierre had been standing near the tractor and “suffered major injuries” in the collision, according to the OPP’s statement.

A witness performed first aid on St-Pierre but he was pronounced dead after first responders arrived on scene, the release said.

The car that hit the tractor landed in a ditch but the driver wasn’t seriously injured, Bouchard said.

OPP said traffic collision investigators don’t anticipate laying any charges in this case.

