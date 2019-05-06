Man, 63, killed in car-tractor collision southeast of Ottawa

A 63-year-old man died after a car crashed into his farm tractor on Marionville Road in Russell, southeast of Ottawa, on Sunday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a statement on Monday, police identified the man killed as Russell resident George St-Pierre.

The tractor was stopped in the middle of the road when the crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, OPP said. The driver of the car didn’t see the tractor “until the last, last minute,” OPP Const. Melissa Bouchard said.

St-Pierre had been standing near the tractor and “suffered major injuries” in the collision, according to the OPP’s statement.

A witness performed first aid on St-Pierre but he was pronounced dead after first responders arrived on scene, the release said.

The car that hit the tractor landed in a ditch but the driver wasn’t seriously injured, Bouchard said.

OPP said traffic collision investigators don’t anticipate laying any charges in this case.