Man killed in ‘officer-involved’ Regina shooting identified

The family has identified the victim of the fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday morning.

Geoff Morris, 41, was shot in what Regina police are calling a hostage situation at an apartment building in the 1900 block of Halifax Street.

His sister, Debra Morris, described Geoff as someone “always cracking jokes, making people smile and laugh,” and was loved by those who knew him.

She added he suffered from depression and needed help with his mental health.

Police say they were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 a.m., where they found a man armed with a knife allegedly holding his fiancé hostage.

As police worked to de-escalate the situation, one of the officers fired a gun.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crisis negotiators, members of the SWAT team and EMS were also called in to help.

With oversight from the ministry of justice, the coroner’s service is now investigating.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday.

This is only the second fatal officer-involved shooting in the past 20 years.