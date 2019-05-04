Man dead after ‘officer-involved’ shooting in Regina

One man is dead after an incident that involved a Regina police officer on Saturday.

Police say they received a disturbance call to an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Halifax Street just after 5:40 a.m.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found a man armed with a knife allegedly holding a woman hostage.

As police worked to de-escalate the situation, one of the officers fired a gun.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Evan Bray of the Regina Police Service says the incident is now under investigation.

“Extensive de-escalation attempts and techniques were used,” Bray said. “Ultimately, an officer made a decision to discharge a firearm as an acceptable level of force to stop a situation because of the fear he had that someone else could be seriously injured.”

Crisis negotiators, members of the SWAT team and EMS were also called in to help.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday and next of kin have been noticed.

“This incident has resulted in the loss of life and our sympathies go out to the families who lost a loved one today, family members and friends of the deceased individual,” Bray said.

Chief Bray said that the woman involved was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Since a police officer was involved in the incident, no other details are being released.

With oversight from the Ministry of Justice, the coroner’s service is now investigating.

Regina police say this is only the second fatal officer-involved shooting in the last 20 years.