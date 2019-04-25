Man charged in Regina shooting on Fines Drive

A Regina man is charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting on April 21 in the area of the 400 block of Fines Drive.

Steven Karl Miller, 37, was arrested April 24 and charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder using a firearm, and arson causing damage to property.

Police said they were called to the 1900 block of Feet Street at 5:10 a.m. that morning after a report of two victims sustaining gunshot wounds.

Regina police believe it was not a random incident.

After an investigation, they learned the incident took place on Fines Drive.

EMS transported the victims, two men, to hospital for treatment.

The area was secured and the major crimes and forensic identification units, along with “other resources” were called to investigate. The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Miller was in court today.