Attempted murder charge in Regina shooting
A Punnichy, Sask., woman is charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left a man with serious injuries
Regina police said they started a shooting investigation on April 19 after a man went to hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.
Investigators determined the shooting was related to the arrest of a woman, who had a small handgun, that same evening in the 1400-block of Minto Street.
A woman allegedly confronted a group of children and then the parents of one of the children, police said.
Police said they also linked the woman to an altercation at a home in the 1300-block of Aberdeen Street earlier in the day where a man was shot.
Janaya Rachel Kinequon, 23, is facing 18 charges including attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, and uttering threats.
She made her first court appearance on Monday.
