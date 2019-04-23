Attempted murder charge in Regina shooting

A Punnichy, Sask., woman is charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left a man with serious injuries

Regina police said they started a shooting investigation on April 19 after a man went to hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the shooting was related to the arrest of a woman, who had a small handgun, that same evening in the 1400-block of Minto Street.

A woman allegedly confronted a group of children and then the parents of one of the children, police said.

Police said they also linked the woman to an altercation at a home in the 1300-block of Aberdeen Street earlier in the day where a man was shot.

Janaya Rachel Kinequon, 23, is facing 18 charges including attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, and uttering threats.

She made her first court appearance on Monday.