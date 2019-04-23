Crime
April 23, 2019 5:04 pm

Attempted murder charge in Regina shooting

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Janaya Rachel Kinequon is facing 18 charges, including attempted murder, in a Regina shooting.

Taryn Snell / Global News
A A

A Punnichy, Sask., woman is charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left a man with serious injuries

Regina police said they started a shooting investigation on April 19 after a man went to hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 19-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Regina homicide

Investigators determined the shooting was related to the arrest of a woman, who had a small handgun, that same evening in the 1400-block of Minto Street.

A woman allegedly confronted a group of children and then the parents of one of the children, police said.

Police said they also linked the woman to an altercation at a home in the 1300-block of Aberdeen Street earlier in the day where a man was shot.

READ MORE: 2 people wounded in Regina shooting

Janaya Rachel Kinequon, 23, is facing 18 charges including attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, and uttering threats.

She made her first court appearance on Monday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aberdeen Street
Attempted Murder
Janaya Rachel Kinequon
Minto Street
Punnichy
Punnichy Saskatchewan
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
Regina shooting
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.