April 18, 2019 4:09 pm

RCMP lay charges in 2017 death of Regina Provincial Correctional Centre inmate

By Online Producer  Global News

Kirk Kelly Sabit was found unresponsive in his cell at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre on the morning of August 23.

Stewart Manhas / Global News
RCMP say they have laid charges in the August 2017 death of an inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.

Nikolai Ellson is charged with manslaughter in the death of Kirk Sabit, who died of a drug overdose on Aug. 23.

The investigation found that Sabit had lethal doses of carfentanil and fentanyl in his body at the time of his death, according to police.

RCMP say this is the first manslaughter charge laid by Saskatchewan RCMP where the death was caused by these two drugs.

Ellson makes his next appearance in Regina provincial court on April 30.

Regina RCMP General Investigation Section led the investigation with help from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

