RCMP lay charges in 2017 death of Regina Provincial Correctional Centre inmate

RCMP say they have laid charges in the August 2017 death of an inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.

Nikolai Ellson is charged with manslaughter in the death of Kirk Sabit, who died of a drug overdose on Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Combating drugs inside Saskatchewan’s correctional centres

The investigation found that Sabit had lethal doses of carfentanil and fentanyl in his body at the time of his death, according to police.

RCMP say this is the first manslaughter charge laid by Saskatchewan RCMP where the death was caused by these two drugs.

READ MORE: Inmate dies at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

Ellson makes his next appearance in Regina provincial court on April 30.

Regina RCMP General Investigation Section led the investigation with help from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.