19-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Regina homicide

A 19-year-old man first charged with attempted murder stemming from an April 10 assault is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

The investigation began on Wednesday, April 10, at 1:52 p.m. when Regina police were dispatched to a call about an injured man in the 300 block of Rae Street. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.”

Police secured the scene and identified a suspect, 19 year-old Jayshree Isiah Apooch of Regina.

At about 6:25 a.m. on April 11, police were called to an assault with a weapon in the 600 block of 4th Avenue East. Apooch was arrested at this scene and charged with attempted murder in the April 10 incident.

In the April 11 case, the 56-year-old male victim was not injured.

Police said they were later notified that the first victim died in hospital on April 12.

The identity of the first victim has been confirmed as Shaun Napoleon Watcheston, 49, of Regina.

Apooch has been in custody since his initial arrest and appeared in Regina’s provincial court on Monday morning.

This is Regina’s second homicide of 2019.

Editor’s note: An earlier reporting and an earlier draft of this article said Watcheston was 48 when he passed away. Regina Police clarified he had just turned 49 when he passed away. He was 48 at the time of the initial assault.