Regina police investigate attempted murder after man stabbed

The Regina Police Service say they are investigating an attempted murder after a 48-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Regina man charged with attempted murder following Saturday morning stabbing
Police said they were called to the 300 block of Rae Street shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
EMS transported the man to hospital with injuries they described as life-threatening.
READ MORE: Regina police search for suspects after teen shot in North Central
Police say they are still investigating.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.