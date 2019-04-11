Crime
April 11, 2019 2:13 pm

Regina police investigate attempted murder after man stabbed

A 48-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly stabbed Wednesday afternoon.

The Regina Police Service say they are investigating an attempted murder after a 48-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Rae Street shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

EMS transported the man to hospital with injuries they described as life-threatening.

Police say they are still investigating.

