Regina police investigate attempted murder after man stabbed

The Regina Police Service say they are investigating an attempted murder after a 48-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Rae Street shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

EMS transported the man to hospital with injuries they described as life-threatening.

Police say they are still investigating.