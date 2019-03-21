Regina police search for suspects after teen shot in North Central

The Regina Police Service say they are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was apparently shot in North Central on Tuesday night.
Officers said they found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on a sidewalk in the 1000 of Elphinstone shortly before 8 p.m.
The victim was conscious and was transported to hospital by EMS, according to police, who described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
Police said no suspects are in custody, but do not believe there is a risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
