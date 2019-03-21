Crime
March 21, 2019 12:37 pm

Regina police search for suspects after teen shot in North Central

By Online Producer  Global News

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital Tuesday night after police say he was shot in North Central.

Dave Parsons / Global News
The Regina Police Service say they are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was apparently shot in North Central on Tuesday night.

Officers said they found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on a sidewalk in the 1000 of Elphinstone shortly before 8 p.m.

The victim was conscious and was transported to hospital by EMS, according to police, who described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police said no suspects are in custody, but do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

