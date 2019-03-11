2 teens charged with attempted murder in Regina shooting

The Regina Police Service say they have charged two teens with attempted murder in the shooting of a 23-year-old man on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Regina police say 23-year-old man in hospital after being shot Saturday morning

Police said the shooting took place at a home in the 1300 block of Montague Street at around 2 a.m.

EMS transported the victim to hospital, according to police. There is no word on the victim’s current condition.

Police said Donovan Kaisowatum, 18, and a 17-year-old face charges that include attempted murder using a firearm.

READ MORE: Regina man facing attempted murder charges after stabbing victim in the head

Kaisowatum appeared in provincial court Monday morning while the 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in provincial youth court the same day.