2 teens charged with attempted murder in Regina shooting
The Regina Police Service say they have charged two teens with attempted murder in the shooting of a 23-year-old man on Saturday morning.
READ MORE: Regina police say 23-year-old man in hospital after being shot Saturday morning
Police said the shooting took place at a home in the 1300 block of Montague Street at around 2 a.m.
EMS transported the victim to hospital, according to police. There is no word on the victim’s current condition.
Police said Donovan Kaisowatum, 18, and a 17-year-old face charges that include attempted murder using a firearm.
READ MORE: Regina man facing attempted murder charges after stabbing victim in the head
Kaisowatum appeared in provincial court Monday morning while the 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in provincial youth court the same day.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.