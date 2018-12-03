Regina man facing attempted murder charges after stabbing victim in the head

A Regina man has been charged with attempted murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the head on Saturday.

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Quebec Street for reports of an injured man.

READ MORE: Police investigating Friday night stabbing in downtown Regina

When officers arrived, they were informed that friends were already taking the victim to hospital. Police arrested four people at the home, but they were later released with no charges.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police located and arrested 21-year-old Koletyn Blaze Creeley without incident.

Creeley is facing numerous charges in connection to the stabbing, including attempted murder and concealing a weapon.

He made his first court appearance this morning.

WATCH: Regina man searching for answers after online meeting ends in robbery