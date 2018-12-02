Police investigating Friday night stabbing in downtown Regina
The Regina Police Service is investigating a stabbing that took place in downtown Regina on Friday night.
READ MORE: Regina police search for Regina man, 23, wanted on outstanding warrants
Police were called to the 1800 block of Osler Street at around 10 p.m. for a report that a man had been stabbed with a knife.
Early investigation indicated the man was stabbed near 12th Avenue and Broad Street, according to police.
Officers searched the area for potential suspects but were unable to locate anyone involved in the incident.
READ MORE: 19-year-old Regina man arrested in stolen vehicle investigation
The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but he was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.