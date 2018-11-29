19-year-old Regina man arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

A 19-year-old Regina man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Members of the Regina Police Service located a truck that had been reported stolen while they were patrolling the area of 12th Avenue and St. John Street early Monday morning.

Police followed the truck until it was parked in a garage in an alley off the 1800 block of Halifax Street and watched two men exit the garage.

Police say the two men attempted to flee but were arrested.

Police obtained a search warrant for the garage and found the truck. An investigation led to charges against Brandon Allan Starblanket.

Starblanket is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.

He made his first appearance in provincial court Tuesday morning.