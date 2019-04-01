Regina man charged with attempted murder following Saturday morning stabbing

Regina Police Service say they have charged a Regina man with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man Saturday morning.

Police said the stabbing took place in the 1000 block of Athol Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. CT.

The victim, 40, was located in the west lane of 1400 block Argyle Street a short time after, police said.

EMS transported the man to hospital with injuries police described as life-threatening.

Dennis Frances Stonechild, 47, has also been charged with a possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, police say.

Stonechild is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Monday.