2 people wounded in Regina shooting

Regina police believe a shooting that sent two people to hospital on Sunday morning was not a random event.

The shooting took place in the 200 block of Fines Drive, according to police, who have secured the area.

READ MORE: RCMP lay charges in 2017 death of Regina Provincial Correctional Centre inmate

The two victims were located by officers at a business in the 1900 block of Fleet Street.

They were taken to hospital for treatment what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.

READ MORE: Regina police arrest 4 following Wednesday night SWAT call

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.