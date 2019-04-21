Canada
2 people wounded in Regina shooting

A shooting on Fines Drive in Regina that left two people injured is not believed to be a random act, police said.

Regina police believe a shooting that sent two people to hospital on Sunday morning was not a random event.

The shooting took place in the 200 block of Fines Drive, according to police, who have secured the area.

The two victims were located by officers at a business in the 1900 block of Fleet Street.

They were taken to hospital for treatment what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

