La Loche RCMP believe officer’s tires slashed in ‘retaliation’ to ATV seizures

RCMP believe they now have the attention of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operators after seizing some of the machines in northern Saskatchewan.

Community members had expressed concerns about people operating ATVs in and around La Loche in an unsafe manner.

The operation of an ATV on local streets, roads and highways is prohibited under Saskatchewan’s All Terrain Vehicles Act.

Prior to seeing police officers, La Loche RCMP said these ATV operators were seen driving in a dangerous and erratic manner.

Since the start of April, there have been over 20 instances where ATVs operators have refused to stop for police and driven away. RCMP said it was made very apparent they were attempting to stop these operators.

The ATV operators covered their faces with bandanas and balaclavas, according to police.

A concerted effort with community members was made this past weekend to address these ATV operators.

Covert surveillance and unmarked police vehicles were used to seize six ATVs that had been seen fleeing from police or driving in an erratic and dangerous manner.

The seized ATVs have been impounded for periods ranging from two to 30 days.

Sometime during the night or early morning hours of April 16, the tires of a police vehicle parked outside the home of an on-call officer were slashed. RCMP believe this was “associated or retaliation” from the seizures over the weekend.

The investigations into identifying the ATV operators and the tire damage are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Loche is roughly 605 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

