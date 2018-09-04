Woman dead after ATV rollover on Montreal Lake First Nation

Montreal Lake RCMP say a Saskatchewan woman is dead after an ATV rollover on the Labour Day long weekend.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at an intersection on Montreal Lake First Nation at roughly 5 a.m. CT on Sept 2.

The 45-year-old woman, and lone occupant of the ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not released, but police said she is from the Montreal Lake area.

The rollover in under investigation.

Montreal Lake First Nation is roughly 220 kilometres north of Saskatoon.