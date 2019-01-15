Traffic
January 15, 2019 2:18 pm

Man critically injured in weekend ATV crash in Curve Lake First Nation

Air Ornge was called following an ATV crash in Curve Lake First Nation on Saturday.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash in Curve Lake First Nation on Saturday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., Peterborough County OPP and Anishinabek Police Service were called to an all-terrain vehicle crash on Murrayville Road in Curve Lake First Nation, about 30 kilometres north of Peterborough. Police say an ATV with a driver and passenger lost control on icy road conditions and struck a tree off the roadway.

OPP say the male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was initially transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma hospital.

A female passenger sustained minor injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Investigators say alcohol consumption “may be a contributing factor” in the crash, OPP stated.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Anishinabek Police Service Curve Lake detachment at 1-705-657-8892 or 1-888-310-1122.

