Regina man facing several charges following drug investigation

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a Regina man in relation to an ongoing drug and firearm investigation.

Police executed two search warrants within the span of a week in mid-April.

During their first search at a storage locker located on the 6000 block of Diefenbaker Drive on April 12, police found four guns and a large amount of ammunition.

The second search was executed at a home in the 100 block of St. John Street North on April 16.

Police say they found another gun and what they believed to be fentanyl. It’s also where they arrested Karl Tyron Lerat, 26.

According to police, officers found morphine, cocaine and meth on Lerat.

Lerat is facing multiple charges including possessing a firearm and possessing drugs with the intent of selling them.

He appeared in provincial court on Wednesday.