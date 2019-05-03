Crime
Regina police: SWAT team deployed, ‘a number of people’ arrested

Regina police said a “number of people” were arrested and they anticipate criminal charges will be laid.

Regina’s SWAT team was deployed Thursday evening to the area of the 300 block of McIntyre Street and the 1300 block of Athol Street as part of an on-going investigation.

The team aimed to carry out two high-risk search warrants and they said they did so without incident.

No further details were provided, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

