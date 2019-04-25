Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking offences in Saskatchewan

A man is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for human trafficking and other alleged offences including procuring, assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

Daniel Khet, 26, is facing the charges that stem from an investigation that took place between the end of March and beginning of April.

The offences occurred entirely in Saskatchewan, according to Regina Police.

Khet has been known to reside in Montreal but is believed to travel frequently to Regina and other Saskatchewan cities.

He is fluent in both French and English.

Police say he has previous convictions for firearm offences, and ask the public to contact police and not to approach him if they see Khet.

Khet is described by police as “about 6’ tall, weighing about 180 pounds with black hair, often tied back in numerous medium-length braids, and brown eyes.

Police said he has “sleeve tattoos on his arms, including numerous tattoos of skulls.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Khet is asked to contact the Regina police Service at 306-777-6500, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or your nearest police detachment.