May 5, 2019 11:35 am

Winnipeg’s Valour FC drop home opener to FC Edmonton 2-1

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

The primary logo that will be used by Valour FC, Winnipeg's soccer team that will play in the Canadian Premier League in April 2019.

Valour FC hosted the first professional soccer game in Winnipeg in 26 years on Saturday afternoon.

Almost 10,000 supporters filed into Investors Group Field to show their support for a new era of professional soccer in Winnipeg.

FC Edmonton opened the scoring late in the 1st half. Mele Temguia managed to score after the ball deflected a couple of times and got caught up in the legs of two Valour defenders.

Edmonton added a second goal in the 76th minute, a corner kick went in off the head of Oumar Diouck, and held on for the win.

Valour midfielder Michael Petrasso scored Winnipeg’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

“I just want to say thank you to all the fans,” Petrasso said post-game. “It was a great atmosphere for our first game in Winnipeg and obviously we’re disappointed we couldn’t give them something to celebrate after the game.”

Valour FC is now 1-1 on the season, they have a short turnaround with another game Wednesday in Calgary against Cavalry FC.

