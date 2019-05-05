Winnipeg’s Valour FC drop home opener to FC Edmonton 2-1

Valour FC hosted the first professional soccer game in Winnipeg in 26 years on Saturday afternoon.

Almost 10,000 supporters filed into Investors Group Field to show their support for a new era of professional soccer in Winnipeg.

FC Edmonton opened the scoring late in the 1st half. Mele Temguia managed to score after the ball deflected a couple of times and got caught up in the legs of two Valour defenders.

Edmonton added a second goal in the 76th minute, a corner kick went in off the head of Oumar Diouck, and held on for the win.

Valour midfielder Michael Petrasso scored Winnipeg’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

“I just want to say thank you to all the fans,” Petrasso said post-game. “It was a great atmosphere for our first game in Winnipeg and obviously we’re disappointed we couldn’t give them something to celebrate after the game.”

Valour FC is now 1-1 on the season, they have a short turnaround with another game Wednesday in Calgary against Cavalry FC.